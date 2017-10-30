Mila Kunis 'Didn't Want' Marriage Before Same-Sex Ruling: 'It Just Didn't Feel Equal, So Why Would I?'

"The next text was my [soon-to-be] husband [Ashton Kutcher] and he was like, 'Now what?' And I went, 'OK,'" she shared.

Kunis and Kutcher, who first met on the set of That '70s Show and became a couple in 2012, married in July 2015, just after the Court's ruling. Kunis added her father gave a speech about her show of LGBT solidarity during her wedding ceremony.

Kunis said her recent decision to open up about the details that led to her marriage to Kutcher was influenced by co-star Kristen Bell, who famously pledged to wait to marry Dax Shepard until everyone was granted the same right. During PrideSource's joint interview with the Bad Moms actresses, Kunis was surprised to find out Bell also vowed not to marry until the LGBT community could, leading Kunis to share her story as well: "F**k it. If you’re saying it, then I’ll f**king say it."

"It just felt gross," Bell told Kunis, regarding her and Shepard. "What are we gonna do? Have a party and be like, 'Look at us celebrating this thing you can’t do?' That’s f**king putrid. Like, 90 percent of our friends are gay!"