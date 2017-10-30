Mila Kunis 'Didn't Want' Marriage Before Same-Sex Ruling: 'It Just Didn't Feel Equal, So Why Would I?'
Mila Kunis never thought she'd be a bride.
When the Bad Moms Christmas star was 14 years old, she proclaimed herself an unwed woman for life … or at least until her LGBT friends could legally marry, too. But the actress says she thought that day would never come.
"I told my parents I’m never getting married and they were like, 'OK, let’s talk about this,' Kunis, 34, revealed in a new sit-down with PrideSource. "I was like, 'I’m not getting married because the gays can’t get married, and so I’m never getting married.' Never thinking that the gays were ever gonna get married! So, I was just like, 'It is what it is.'"
"It just didn’t feel equal, so why would I [get married]?" Kunis added. "It just didn’t feel like it made sense to me. The concept of marriage didn’t make sense to me because my friends couldn’t do it, and I found nothing wrong with what they wanted. So, I was like, 'Well, then it’s not sacred, then it’s not what it’s supposed to be, so I don’t want it.'"
But Kunis reconsidered marriage on June 26, 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal. An emotional Kunis was shooting a stunt 35 feet in the air in London when she received a text from her then-roommate informing her of the landmark ruling.
"There’s fire blowing everywhere and I just start bawling – literally bawling," she recalled. "Because something that I thought was never gonna happen –ever! – happened."
"The next text was my [soon-to-be] husband [Ashton Kutcher] and he was like, 'Now what?' And I went, 'OK,'" she shared.
Kunis and Kutcher, who first met on the set of That '70s Show and became a couple in 2012, married in July 2015, just after the Court's ruling. Kunis added her father gave a speech about her show of LGBT solidarity during her wedding ceremony.
Kunis said her recent decision to open up about the details that led to her marriage to Kutcher was influenced by co-star Kristen Bell, who famously pledged to wait to marry Dax Shepard until everyone was granted the same right. During PrideSource's joint interview with the Bad Moms actresses, Kunis was surprised to find out Bell also vowed not to marry until the LGBT community could, leading Kunis to share her story as well: "F**k it. If you’re saying it, then I’ll f**king say it."
"It just felt gross," Bell told Kunis, regarding her and Shepard. "What are we gonna do? Have a party and be like, 'Look at us celebrating this thing you can’t do?' That’s f**king putrid. Like, 90 percent of our friends are gay!"
When the conversation turned to Kutcher and Shepard's equally-as-staunch support for the LGBT community, Bell and Kunis seemingly got into a gay-off about their open-minded significant others: "My husband is the most masculine pro-gay man that you would ever meet," Bell acknowledged, while Kunis joked, "I married a gay man!"
Bell went on to add that Shepard's mother thought he may be gay as a teenager.
"In high school, [Dax] would snuggle and spoon with his best friend and his mom would walk into the living room and be like, 'Well, OK, anytime you want to talk...,' thinking, like, is this opening the door to something? And he was like, 'No, I like snuggling! He’s my best friend!'" And they would just be spooning. He’s so open."
