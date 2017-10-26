Mila Kunis Is the Dodgers' Biggest Fan at the World Series -- See the Pics!
Mila Kunis is supporting her team!
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress attended Game 2 of the World Series with a family friend, and couldn't have looked happier to cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they played against the Houston Astros.
Kunis proudly supported the Dodgers (who eventually lost the 11-inning game) in a denim dress and lacy black bra.
RELATED: Celebs and Sports Legends Turn Out to Support the LA Dodgers in World Series
Missing from the game was Kunis' husband, Ashton Kutcher, and their kids. Three-year-old Wyatt and 10-month-old Dimitri appeared to stay home for the evening, while Kutcher was in Brazil.
Kunis and Kutcher have been Dodgers fans for years, even announcing the team's starting lineup at a playoff game last year. See more in the video below.