Mila Kunis on Post-Baby Body, New Christmas Traditions & Juggling 2 Kids: ‘We Needed Help’ (Exclusive)

With her baby boy, Dimitri, gearing up to celebrate his first birthday next month, Mila Kunis is reflecting on her first year as a mom of two -- getting candid about how she and husband Ashton Kutcher are determined not to “raise a**holes,” their new family traditions and how she got in shape after giving birth.

The 34-year-old actress sat down with ET’s Brooke Anderson to promote the upcoming Bad Moms sequel -- A Bad Moms Christmas -- and admitted she has her own moments of feeling like a bad mom, but is more relaxed about balancing work and parenthood these days.

“I'm a little bit less stressed over what to anticipate,” explains Kunis, who also has a 3-year-old daughter, Wyatt, with Kutcher. “You're still stressed out and there's still the idea of the guilt of leaving your kids, but you know that they'll be OK. Because I've already done it once and the kid doesn't resent me, so I was like, ‘OK, I think I can do this.'"

“I also need to enlist help,” she adds. “Working full-time, my husband has moved his company here, so he works full-time. We needed help.”