Mila Kunis Says Motherhood Has Made Her 'Ragged Tired' But 'My Kids Are Happy and I'm Healthy'
Mila Kunis admits that it isn't easy being a mom of two children under the age of three, but it's worth it!
The 34-year-old actress covers the November issue of Marie Claire, and reveals what motherhood has taught her and the lessons she plans to pass on to her and Ashton Kutcher's 3-year-old daughter, Wyatt.
"What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get," she says. "I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy."
As for what she hopes to pass on to Wyatt, the Bad Moms Christmas star shares, "What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work."
While Kunis often seems to have it all figured out, she confesses that even she can "overthink" things.
"I’m super dramatic," she confides. "Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It’s a problem."
Earlier this month, Kunis spoke with ET about how she's dealing with the stress of balancing her work and home life with Wyatt and their 11-month-old son, Dimitri.
“I'm a little bit less stressed over what to anticipate,” she said. “You're still stressed out and there's still the idea of the guilt of leaving your kids, but you know that they'll be OK. Because I've already done it once and the kid doesn't resent me, so I was like, ‘OK, I think I can do this.'"
Kunis went on to admit that she's going to need reinforcements now that she and Kutcher have two children. “I also need to enlist help,” she added. “Working full-time, my husband has moved his company here, so he works full-time. We needed help.”
Kunis also told ET that she and her husband instilled a new rule for Christmas time after Wyatt and Dimitri starting getting spoiled with presents by their grandparents.
“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids,” she revealed. “We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything -- it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”