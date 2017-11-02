Mila Kunis Says She's Most Vulnerable With Her Kids: 'I Become a Mess'

Mila Kunis doesn't let work get to her -- but her family is a different story.

"[My kids are] where my vulnerability is," the 34-year-old actress admits in an interview with her A Bad Moms Christmas co-star, Kathryn Hahn, for The Edit. "My job, it comes and goes. You don’t get a job, you get a job, you don’t get a job. Your kids, you just want one thing. So, to answer your question, that’s where I become a mess."

Needless to say, Kunis is very thankful that she and husband Ashton Kutcher were able to have kids on their timing. "I have an 11-month-old [son Dimitri] and a three-year-old [daughter Wyatt]. I have tiny little humans," she muses. "Ashton and I wanted kids so bad; we were so ready to be parents. We were able to have this little family the way we wanted, and I’m so grateful for it and it’s the one thing that I can’t control."