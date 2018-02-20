Mila Kunis Surprises Olympian Chris Mazdzer With Video Message Following His Big Win

Chris Mazdzer is hobnobbing with celebrities after earning a silver medal at this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

On Tuesday's Megyn Kelly Today, the 29-year-old American luger was surprised to see that Mila Kunis had recorded a video message for him in celebration of his big win.

"Hey, Chris, it's Mila, congratulations on your medal. Welcome home, I hope you had a great time and you kicked a**," she said.

Kunis then asks someone off-camera if she's allowed to say a** in the message.

Excited to see the actress' video, Mazdzer exclaimed, "That's one of my favorite phrases."

Taken aback, he added, "Out of this world."

In an interview with Us Weekly, the athlete revealed that Kunis was in fact his celebrity crush. When asked if he'd met the Bad Moms star before, Mazdzer admitted that he was looking for a little help. "We just do this sport called luge," he noted. "So, if you could help us, that’d be awesome!"

