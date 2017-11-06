MILCK Explains 'Joyous' Message Behind New ‘Quiet’ Music Video (Exclusive)

The response to MILCK’s newfound outspokenness hasn't been all rosy, though. She admits that she receives hate mail -- but there's one kind that bugs her above the others. "The message that really pisses me off is like, 'Well, women in the Middle East are getting their genitalia cut, so you should just shut up,'" she says. "That is completely wrong. The point is we're not all truly free until we're all free, and the women who have mouthpieces need to speak up for the women in other places, and for men too."

Her upcoming EP, This Is Not the End, will feature more songs about the times when she didn't speak up and wishes she had. "For those people who are either past that or still going through it, these songs I hope are just comfort so that they can get through their day," she says.

With the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election coming up, MILCK has some advice for others like her who feel wearied by the constant cycle of news and events. “I can feel, even myself, feel so tired sometimes. I get worn out, and then I start wanting to block out things. I'm like, I can't. I have to stay present,” she says. "I hope people will take the time to think on the anniversary of this election, to rest, to take care of oneself, and then to be like, ‘OK, now that I'm energized and taken care of, how can I contribute?'"