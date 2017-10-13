Miles Teller Reveals How He Proposed to His Girlfriend Keleigh Sperry: 'She Thought Somebody Had Died'
If there is one way to propose to your girlfriend, it’s on an African safari. That’s just what Only the Brave star Miles Teller did back in August when he popped the question to his girlfriend of just over four years, Keleigh Sperry.
“I proposed to her on an African safari,” Teller said during an appearance earlier this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 30-year-old actor explained how he had a guide tie up a rose to a tree with a little note attached to it, but did not expect Keleigh’s initial reaction.
“She thought somebody had died," he said with a laugh. "She thought it was kind of like an In Memoriam kind of thing and I’m like, 'Oh my god,' and I’m just, like, staring, 'Like, no, just go check it out.'"
Teller says the note included the first day they started dating, May, 11, 2013, and the day they were in Africa. "I said, 'Well this was the first day I asked you to be my girlfriend and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.'”
“I don’t know if I’d recommend it," he continued. "It was beautiful and everything, but we were doing an impromptu engagement shoot and our game guide is putting down his gun for a second and looking around while we’re trying to take photos and there’s elephants coming in and usually there’s animals kind of following the elephants."
While no wedding date has been set, we are definitely looking forward to seeing how the wedding will top this engagement.