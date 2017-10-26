Miles Teller Won't Face Charges After Being Arrested for Public Intoxication
Miles Teller’s arrest over the summer for public intoxication is now a thing of the past.
A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department tells ET that “the case is inactive and was not sent to the City Attorney as is our policy for first time offenders when there’s no other additional charges.”
The Only the Brave star was arrested back in June on misdemeanor, drunk in public charges in San Diego, California, after being uncooperative with local police, ET confirmed at the time.
At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said Teller "was 'swaying side to side, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.' At one point, Teller lost his balance and almost fell into the street where there was traffic."
The police added that the arresting officer determined Teller was unable to care for himself and was transported to detox, where, according to the spokesperson, “Teller refused to follow direction and was rejected by the detox program. Teller was then booked for public intoxication and stayed in jail for four hours before being released without bail.”
Shortly after the arrest, Teller spoke out on Twitter, writing, “Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime.”
