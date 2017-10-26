Miles Teller Won't Face Charges After Being Arrested for Public Intoxication

The Only the Brave star was arrested back in June on misdemeanor, drunk in public charges in San Diego, California, after being uncooperative with local police, ET confirmed at the time.

At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said Teller "was 'swaying side to side, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.' At one point, Teller lost his balance and almost fell into the street where there was traffic."

The police added that the arresting officer determined Teller was unable to care for himself and was transported to detox, where, according to the spokesperson, “Teller refused to follow direction and was rejected by the detox program. Teller was then booked for public intoxication and stayed in jail for four hours before being released without bail.”