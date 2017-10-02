Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler Open 'Tonight Show' With Tribute to Las Vegas Victims, Late Night Hosts Weigh In

In the wake of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Jimmy Fallon opened Monday's Tonight Show with an emotional performance from Miley Cyrus.

The Younger Now artist, joined by Adam Sandler on guitar, performed a moving rendition of Dido's "No Freedom," which Cyrus said was in remembrance of the victims of the attack.

Introducing Cyrus' performance, which kicked off her five-day "Miley Week" on the Tonight Show, Fallon addressed the tragic events that unfolded Sunday night at the Route 91 country musical festival, where 59 people were killed and over 520 people injured by a lone gunman with automatic weapons.

"This morning we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting -- this time in Las Vegas," Fallon said. "In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We’re here to entertain you tonight and that’s what we’re going to do."