Miley Cyrus and Her Siblings Share Sweet Throwback Snaps of Dad Billy Ray for His Birthday -- See the Pics!
Miley Cyrus has lots of love for her papa!
The “Younger Now” singer wished Billy Ray Cyrus a happy birthday on Instagram on Friday, sharing a pic of her dad as a young man, sporting a very different haircut from what he has now!
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Dishes on Miley Coming Home With Liam Hemsworth: 'I Love Seeing Her So Happy'
“Happy Birthday to the man with the best hair on the planet , my DAD1” the 24-year-old singer captioned the pic. “I loooooove you so much! ❤️ @billyraycyrus.”
Noah Cyrus also had sweet words for her dad, posting, “happy birthday daddy. no words can describe how much i love you. thank you for being the best dad i could ever ask for❤️.”
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over Miley Cyrus' Sobriety, New Album: 'She's Beaming With Happiness'
In fact, the whole Cyrus family, including Trace and Braison, made Billy Ray feel like a special guy on his big day, sharing their own messages, which he reposted to his own page.
Happy birthday, Billy Ray!
MORE: Miley Cyrus Gets 'Dad' Tattoo for Billy Ray Cyrus -- See the Pic!
And while he’s getting older, Miley is feeling a whole lot younger in her new nostalgia-tinged “Younger Now” video.
Watch the video below to dive into the song.