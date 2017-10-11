Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle on the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Carpet in Rare Joint Appearance: Pics!
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stepped out together for a rare public appearance on Tuesday night to show their support for Liam’s older brother, Chris Hemsworth. The private couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chris’ new Marvel installment, Thor: Ragnarok, posing on the red carpet together.
Miley rocked a flowing black mini-dress with a colorful flower print and floral hair accessories.
The “Malibu” singer, 27, cuddled up to her fiancé, Liam, who sported a black suit with white sneakers.
Miley has been close with the Hemsworth family for years. In January 2016, she was spotted with Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, at a music festival in Australia.
It’s been a busy month for the former child star, who released her new album Younger Now, in late September. Liam, 27, supported Miley’s new album on Instagram, posting a photo of the cover.
“Check out this little hotties new album! She's got a bright future ahead ;) Get it while it's hot! #youngernow,” he wrote at the time.
