Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Romantic Return to the Island Where They First Met
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are back where it all began.
The couple returned to Georgia's Tybee Island, eight years after they first met there while filming the 2010 romantic movie, The Last Song. Cyrus and Hemsworth were all smiles as they took in some waves via jet ski.
MORE: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Eminem to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'
And, yep, that is a little flash of the 24-year-old singer's engagement ring you see!
The two started dating after co-starring in the movie, becoming engaged in 2012. While they called off the engagement the following year, the relationship was rekindled by March of 2016, reconfirming their engagement by October.
MORE: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle on the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Carpet in Rare Joint Appearance: Pics!
Sometimes, 'The Last Song' sounds so nice, you have to play it again!
Watch the video below for more on the cute couple.