Miley Cyrus Apologizes to Dad Over Infamous 'Blurred Lines' VMAs Scandal Ahead of 2017 Show

The former Disney star is set to once again perform at this year's VMAs, though the performance is expected to be a lot more tame given her now once-again more clean-cut image.

Miley commented on her risque performance in 2013, telling MTV she knew she was going to "make history."

"Me and Robin, the whole time said, 'You know we're about to make history right now,'" she recalled. "What's amazing is I think now ... people are still talking about it. They're over thinking it."

"You're thinking about it more than I thought about it when I did it," she added. " Like, I didn't even think about it 'cause that's just me."

She also compared the performance to Madonna and Britney Spears' legendary VMA showings.

"How many times have we seen this play out in pop music? ...Madonna's done it. Britney's done it," she explained. "Every VMA performance, that's what you're looking for; you're wanting to make history."