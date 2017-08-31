Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears Talking Hurricane Harvey, Donates $500,000

Miley Cyrus has a big heart.

The 24-year-old singer recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she got emotional talking about the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. DeGeneres revealed that Cyrus has already donated $500,000 to aid in relief efforts.

"It just really makes me really upset," Cyrus said, fighting back tears. "So, I really hope people know -- I couldn't fake it, you know -- my grandma's sitting here, and my mom's sitting here, and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn't have that anymore, it'd be really hard."