Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears Talking Hurricane Harvey, Donates $500,000
Miley Cyrus has a big heart.
The 24-year-old singer recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she got emotional talking about the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. DeGeneres revealed that Cyrus has already donated $500,000 to aid in relief efforts.
"It just really makes me really upset," Cyrus said, fighting back tears. "So, I really hope people know -- I couldn't fake it, you know -- my grandma's sitting here, and my mom's sitting here, and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn't have that anymore, it'd be really hard."
EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's Pastor Reveals She's Already Made a 'Significant Donation' to Hurricane Harvey Relief
"So, I'm really happy to help in any way that I can, and I hope that people understand, and can put themselves in those people's shoes, and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," she continued.
DeGeneres tweeted video of the touching moment, writing, "I love that my friend @MileyCyrus stepped up for the people of #Texas and is donating half a million dollars."
Cyrus replied, and let her followers know that her Happy Hippie Foundation is also now accepting donations.
"We need to do ALL we can to bring Hope 2 Houston!" she tweeted.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Star Sean Lowe Shares Intense Hurricane Harvey Rescue: 'I Was Holding a Dead Man'
Cyrus is just one of many celebs who have reached out following the deadly Texas floods. On Tuesday, Texas native Jamie Foxx announced on Instagram that there will be a telethon on Sept. 12 to raise money for those in need, which will reportedly feature Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan and more.
Watch below: