Miley Cyrus Compares Her 'Hannah Montana' Days to 'Toddlers & Tiaras': 'That's A Lot to Put On A Kid'

It's been over 10 years since Miley Cyrus debuted as her beloved Disney Channel character Hannah Montana and became a worldwide sensation at just 13 years old. Now, the singer is reflecting on her time on the show, and the lasting impact her childhood stardom has had on her.

“I liked being in the Disney universe ’cause I didn’t know anything else," she tells correspondent Anthony Mason in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do. I think now that I’m older now, I realize that’s a lot to put on a kid.”

That pressure weighed on Cyrus, who felt like she struggled to balance being a young person and a professional all at once.

“It’s a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It’s a little Toddlers and Tiaras," she says.