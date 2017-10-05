Miley Cyrus Cries Thanking Hillary Clinton as Female ‘Tonight Show’ Writers Share Their ‘Thank You’ Notes

Hillary Clinton got a lot of love on The Tonight Show! The former presidential candidate visited the show on Wednesday, and was treated to a special “Thank You Note” section on the show.

The female writers on the show all came out to pen some personalized thank yous.

“Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for handling this difficult transition with more grace than I ever could have imagined,” one writer said. “That being said, call me day or night and I will be there with a gallon of ice cream and two spoons to tell you, girl you are so much better than him!”

“You may get the call!” Hillary quipped back.