Miley Cyrus Cries Thanking Hillary Clinton as Female ‘Tonight Show’ Writers Share Their ‘Thank You’ Notes
Hillary Clinton got a lot of love on The Tonight Show! The former presidential candidate visited the show on Wednesday, and was treated to a special “Thank You Note” section on the show.
The female writers on the show all came out to pen some personalized thank yous.
“Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for handling this difficult transition with more grace than I ever could have imagined,” one writer said. “That being said, call me day or night and I will be there with a gallon of ice cream and two spoons to tell you, girl you are so much better than him!”
“You may get the call!” Hillary quipped back.
Another writer on the show noted, “You show girls everywhere that politics isn’t a popularity contest, because if it were, you would have won by about three million votes.”
One took advantage of Hillary’s signature campaign slogan, saying, “Thank you, Hillary Clinton. I was with her, I’m still with her, and right now, I literally am with her!”
But when singer Miley Cyrus came out, she was visibly emotional, breaking down in tears from the first word.
“Thank you, Hillary for being a constant beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women,” Miley said. “You’ve been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I’d like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?”
Naturally, Hillary agreed and let the “Malibu” singer give her a hug on the stage.
Hillary then decided to write a thank you note of her own.
“Thank you, Miley, the Tonight Show writers, and all of the women and young girls out there. You are smart, strong, and deserving of every opportunity,” she wrote. “Together we’ve made our voices heard, we’ve done great things, and we’ve come a long way. But as Miley would say, ‘We can’t stop and we won’t stop.’”
