Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres & More Celebs React to Australia's Same-Sex Marriage Vote
Love wins in Australia!
On Tuesday, the Land Down Under revealed that an overwhelming majority of the population supports same-sex marriage, following a two-month long national survey, prompting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to call for the Parliamentary to institute marriage equality before the end of the year.
The results crossed borders and seas, reaching far further than the millions of Australians who cast their vote, including many LGBTQ advocates and celebrities worldwide, who took to social media to celebrate the outcome.
MORE: See Miley Cyrus' Evolution in ET's New Series 'When We First Met'
"Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you!" Miley Cyrus tweeted, before adorably giving a shout-out to her Aussie fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. "Proud to be Australian by association lol."
Ellen DeGeneres, wife of Australian actress Portia de Rossi, also spoke out, tweeting, "It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality."
Australian singer Kylie Minogue tweeted, "Love is love, always was love, always will be love."
"The Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove," Sia tweeted.
Sam Smith rejoiced, "YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA - YES!!!!!!!"
Nick Jonas wrote, "Yes Australia!"
MORE: Percentage of LGBTQ Representation Reaches Record High on TV
Read on to see how more celebs reacted to the news in Australia.