Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres & More Celebs React to Australia's Same-Sex Marriage Vote

Love wins in Australia!

On Tuesday, the Land Down Under revealed that an overwhelming majority of the population supports same-sex marriage, following a two-month long national survey, prompting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to call for the Parliamentary to institute marriage equality before the end of the year.

The results crossed borders and seas, reaching far further than the millions of Australians who cast their vote, including many LGBTQ advocates and celebrities worldwide, who took to social media to celebrate the outcome.