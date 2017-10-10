Miley Cyrus Embraces 'Wrecking Ball,' Reveals How She Got in Trouble on 'The Voice' in New 'Carpool Karaoke'

Miley Cyrus joined James Corden for an all new "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday's Late Late Show, and the singer reflected on her past body of work -- including her much-maligned "Wrecking Ball" video.

Cyrus -- who has spoken out several times about her multitude of regrets regarding the risqué music video -- seemed to have no qualms with performing the song itself.

Together, Corden and Cyrus sang along to the power ballad and the two got super into performing the emotional tune.

As they sang, Cyrus belted out the lyrics with intense passion and held hands with Corden, who actually got a little choked up as the track came to an end.