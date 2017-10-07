Miley Cyrus Faces Off Against Jimmy Fallon in Hilarious 'Lip Sync Battle' -- Watch!

Miley Cyrus came to win!

The 24-year-old singer went up against Jimmy Fallon in his popular "Lip Sync Battle" segment on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Fallon kicked off the competition by channeling America's Got Talent season 12 winner, ventriloquist Darci Farmer, and her puppet, Petunia, while singing "Issues" by Julia Michaels.

Cyrus then did her best rendition of Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still" and wowed everyone with her dancing skills and surprise splits.