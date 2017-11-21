Miley Cyrus Goes Glam on 'The Voice,' Catches Blake Shelton in a 'Sexy' Moment

Blake Shelton isn't the only sexy coach on The Voice!

Miley Cyrus channeled old Hollywood glamour on Monday's Live Top 12 episode of the singing show on NBC when she showed up wearing a strapless gold-and-black sequin Bob Mackie gown that she paired with vintage-style jewelry.

The 24-year-old singer posted two videos to Instagram of her look in an effort to get her fans to vote for her team on The Voice. "Vote #TeamMiley," she captioned one of her posts that showed her playfully blowing kisses at the camera.