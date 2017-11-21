Miley Cyrus Goes Glam on 'The Voice,' Catches Blake Shelton in a 'Sexy' Moment
Blake Shelton isn't the only sexy coach on The Voice!
Miley Cyrus channeled old Hollywood glamour on Monday's Live Top 12 episode of the singing show on NBC when she showed up wearing a strapless gold-and-black sequin Bob Mackie gown that she paired with vintage-style jewelry.
The 24-year-old singer posted two videos to Instagram of her look in an effort to get her fans to vote for her team on The Voice. "Vote #TeamMiley," she captioned one of her posts that showed her playfully blowing kisses at the camera.
In addition to showing off her stunning style, Cyrus also got a video of People's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton, totally in his element. "@blakeshelton just bein real sexy....." she wrote alongside a video of The Voice coach jokingly taking sips of his drink with his pinkie up.
"Nobody knows more about being sexy than ...me," she says in the video to Shelton's dismay. "Sorry, Blakey."
Kelly Clarkson, who will soon be sitting alongside Shelton on The Voice, recently defended the 41-year-old country crooner earning the coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive.
"He's sexy. Let him be sexy!" she insisted during an exclusive chat with ET. "Sexy is different to everyone, and he's a jokester. I think I like that about him. He didn't vote himself that -- obviously People magazine did. I think it's funny that he takes it with a grain of salt and he also takes the criticism the same way."
MORE: Luke Bryan Admits He's a 'Little Jelly' of Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive Honor (Exclusive)
MORE: Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Her 'Hunky as F**k' Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth
MORE: Miley Cyrus Compares Her 'Hannah Montana' Days to 'Toddlers & Tiaras'
Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, also gushed over her guy's sexiness during a recent interview with ET. Check it out: