Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Singing for Stevie Nicks at MusiCares Person of the Year

Miley Cyrus' GRAMMY weekend is just getting started!

The 25-year-old singer helped pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac at the MusiCares Person of the Year event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday -- and couldn't help but gush about performing for Stevie Nicks.

"Sang Landslide for Stevie & Fleetwood Mac tonight!" Cyrus captioned a shot of herself and the legendary singer. "Grammy weekend is off to a magic start! @musicares."

Cyrus stunned in a sparkly black jumpsuit while singing Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," but she wasn't the only musician to honor the band. During the show, Jared Leto performed "Never Going Back Again," Little Big Town sang "Dreams" and Lorde crooned "Silver Spring." Harry Styles joined Fleetwood Mac onstage for "The Chain," as the band sang their hits, "Little Lies," "Tusk," "Gold Dust Woman" and "Go Your Own Way."

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Keith Urban, Imagine Dragons, Juanes, Alison Krauss, Haim, One Republic and Zac Brown Band also performed at the event.

On Sunday, Cyrus will perform at the 2018 GRAMMYs with Elton John, which will air live from Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. See more on the GRAMMYs in the video below.

