Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Anna Kendrick and More Pull Out All the Stops for Elton John Tribute

Stars are going all out for Elton John!

Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Anna Kendrick and many others brought their style A-game to Elton John: I'm Still Standing -- A Grammy Salute at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.

The "Malibu" songstress dared to go bold in a sparkling silver sequin one-piece with matching thigh-high boots.

"Backstage 'I'm Still Standing' @eltonjohn tribute! #BitchIsBack 😻," Cyrus captioned one of three Instagram posts she shared. On Sunday, Cyrus and John teamed up to sing a gorgeous rendition of "Tiny Dancer" at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and she also performed during Tuesday's tribute.

#BitchIsBack @eltonjohn A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 30, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 30, 2018 at 7:53pm PST

Legend, who also took the tribute stage, was spotted on his way to the musical event wearing a navy-and-burgundy plaid suit with a white button-up and funky tri-colored bow tie. He jazzed up his outfit even more with bejeweled black sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

Anna Kendrick showed off her equally shimmering look for the concert on Instagram. "Major Shine for Elton tonight," the actress wrote alongside a picture of her Rasario sequin dress, iridescent Balmain purse and David Yurman rings.

Major Shine for Elton tonight 🕶 A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 30, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Ed Sheeran -- who did not attend last Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, though he picked up two wins -- Tracy Morgan, Lucy Liu, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, and Edie Falco were all also in attendance, while Sam Smith and Keith Urban were also among the evening's performers.

Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, Marren Morris and Miranda Lambert, who were expected to perform during the event, shared a pre-concert jam session where they and their glam squad sing along to TLC's "No Scrubs."

Last week, the iconic singer announced his plans to retire from touring after he completes his farewell tour. ET also caught up with the iconic singer before the GRAMMYs ceremony, where he dished on working with Cyrus and what's next for him. Watch below!



The Elton John special will air on CBS later this year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Elton John and Miley Cyrus Captivate With 'Tiny Dancer' Duet at 2018 GRAMMYs

Elton John Talks the Royal Wedding & Retiring: 'I'm Going to End My Career in a Flamboyant Way' (Exclusive)

Elton John Announces Retirement From Touring

Related Gallery