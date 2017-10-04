Miley Cyrus Jokes About Having 'Spies' When Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth Works With Attractive Co-Stars
Miley Cyrus knows how to keep her tabs on Liam Hemsworth!
The 24-year-old singer jokingly told Howard Stern during his SiriusXM show on Wednesday that she has a fly on the wall anytime her boyfriend is working with attractive co-stars.
"I keep my little spies," the "Malibu" singer told Stern, adding that she gets butterflies in her stomach if she knows her fiancé is starring with a good-looking co-star. However, Cyrus added that she fully trusts Hemsworth and that the two have their own individual lives.
Cyrus and Hemsworth reconciled in January 2016 after calling off their engagement in 2013 and dating on and off for three years.
During their separation, Cyrus went through her twerk-filled Bangerz phase, which included releasing the much-talked about video for "Wrecking Ball."
“Some things live forever,” the former Disney Channel star expressed. "Swinging around naked in the middle of a bunch of rubble licking a sledge hammer -- that's forever. That sh*t’s not going anywhere. It’ll be here long after me."
These days, Hemsworth and Cyrus are happily living together in Nashville, Tennessee. ET caught up with Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, back in June, where he shared how great it was to have the couple live near him and how much he loves seeing his daughter happy.
“It's a lot of fun. It's fun when I see Miley coming at me on a four-wheeler and that infectious laugh of hers,” he dished. “She's just really loving middle Tennessee. She actually said to me, ‘God, Dad, I remember why I loved it so much here.’”
