Miley Cyrus Jokes About Having 'Spies' When Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth Works With Attractive Co-Stars

Miley Cyrus knows how to keep her tabs on Liam Hemsworth!

The 24-year-old singer jokingly told Howard Stern during his SiriusXM show on Wednesday that she has a fly on the wall anytime her boyfriend is working with attractive co-stars.

"I keep my little spies," the "Malibu" singer told Stern, adding that she gets butterflies in her stomach if she knows her fiancé is starring with a good-looking co-star. However, Cyrus added that she fully trusts Hemsworth and that the two have their own individual lives.

Cyrus and Hemsworth reconciled in January 2016 after calling off their engagement in 2013 and dating on and off for three years.