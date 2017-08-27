Miley Cyrus Keeps the Throwback Theme Going With Retro, Sock Hop-Inspired MTV VMAs Performance
Miley Cyrus is loving the retro life!
The pop star took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and channeled her Elvis-inspired music video for “Younger Now” in her first live performance of the new single.
Rocking a hot pink romper, orange scarf and her new fave take on the pompadour, Cyrus’ performance was a far cry from the scantily-clad twerk fest of VMAs past. Instead, she simply crooned the new tune, channeling the video’s innocent Americana, while surrounded by her poodle skirt-clad posse of greaser grannies and grandpas.
Earlier in the day, Cyrus seemed to promise a more PG performance, poking fun at her 2013 “Blurred Lines” romp with Robin Thicke with an apologetic tweet directed at her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
“Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight I promise,” she captioned the pic.
See more on Miley’s new musical direction in the video below!