Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Share a Date Night at Elton John's Oscars Party

Looking good, Miley Cyrusand Liam Hemsworth!

The couple stepped out on Sunday night to attendElton John's 26th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, posing sweetly together on the red carpet and, later, sharing a moment with the host.

Cyrus stunned in a daring silver-and-pink Moschino gown, channeling Old Hollywood glam with her curled hairstyle. Meanwhile, Hemsworth looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

"It's something that we look forward to every year because we always have so much fun," John told ET on the red carpet. "We get supported by the same people year in and year out, and then we get a few new ones along the way. Also we have music, which is great, so it's a fun evening. It's hard work, but it's fun."

"We're so lucky that people continue to support and share our vision for ending a world with AIDS," John's husband, David Furnish, added. "We're very grateful for that."

John said that he hopes to match last year's fundraiser, which brought in $6 million for the foundation.

