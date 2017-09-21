Miley Cyrus' New Single 'Week Without You' Is a Soulful Breakup Sing-Along -- Listen!

"I know that I gave you my heart/ But you stomped it to the ground," the 24-year-old singer croons in the super-hooky chorus. Other lines of the song similarly find Cyrus with one foot out, but ultimately able to reconcile the good parts of a relationship from the bad.

"You know I'd miss you, baby/ Feels like I've known you since I was just seven years old," she sings. "You used to make me smile but now you don't do that anymore."

