Miley Cyrus' New Single 'Week Without You' Is a Soulful Breakup Sing-Along -- Listen!
Miley Cyrus is daydreaming about a breakup.
The Younger Now singer dropped "Week Without You," the fourth song off of her upcoming album on Thursday, which returns to the relationship themes from "Malibu," but feels like a different kind of blue.
"I know that I gave you my heart/ But you stomped it to the ground," the 24-year-old singer croons in the super-hooky chorus. Other lines of the song similarly find Cyrus with one foot out, but ultimately able to reconcile the good parts of a relationship from the bad.
"You know I'd miss you, baby/ Feels like I've known you since I was just seven years old," she sings. "You used to make me smile but now you don't do that anymore."
Listen to the song below.
Younger Now is set to release on Sept. 29.
In the lead-up to the release, Cyrus has been releasing snippets of songs on the record -- in their order on the tracklist, corresponding to how many days there are left until the album comes out.
The teases suggest an eclectic collection of tracks, which really isn't all that surprising when you consider that Cyrus' last two releases swung from late-night party anthem pop to an acoustic-downbeat electro blend of Flaming Lips-esque introspection.
How ever you feel about Miley, or the songs, one thing's for sure -- she always keeps it interesting!
