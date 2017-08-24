Miley Cyrus Poses as a Nearly Nude Fairy Princess for David LaChapelle’s New Book 'Lost + Found'
Miley Cyrus has never shied away from showing skin, but she's never quite looked as magical as she does on the cover of photographer David LaChapelle's new coffee table book, Lost + Found.
The "Malibu" singer is nearly unrecognizable in the colorful photo, rocking a wild blonde wig and heavy, glittery makeup to really complete the fairy princess look.
While she appears to be nude, the 25-year-old Younger Now artist is actually sporting a super sheer bodysuit embellished with strategically placed clusters of pink Swarovski crystals.
Lost + Found, published by Taschen, is LaChappelle's first publication in 10 years, and it details the iconic photographer's career, from his beginnings in 1980s New York City through his rise to fame, all while photographing some of the most recognizable figures in pop culture, often showing the darker and less glamorous aspects of stardom.
The book contains more than 150 previously unpublished photos of some of LaChappelle's most famous subjects, including Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Hillary Clinton, Amber Rose, Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Michael Jackson and many others.
Lost + Found, which hits shelves Dec. 1, is currently available for pre-order, and retails for $69.99.
While Cyrus appears nearly nude on the Lost + Found cover, as a musical artist she's reinventing her wild child image into a more reserved and introspective persona.
Last week, the singer dropped the Elvis-inspired music video for her new album's title track "Younger Now," paying tribute to her country roots while seemingly reflecting on her own career so far. Check out the video below to see the beautifully shot video.