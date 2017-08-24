Miley Cyrus Poses as a Nearly Nude Fairy Princess for David LaChapelle’s New Book 'Lost + Found'

Lost + Found, published by Taschen, is LaChappelle's first publication in 10 years, and it details the iconic photographer's career, from his beginnings in 1980s New York City through his rise to fame, all while photographing some of the most recognizable figures in pop culture, often showing the darker and less glamorous aspects of stardom.

The book contains more than 150 previously unpublished photos of some of LaChappelle's most famous subjects, including Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Hillary Clinton, Amber Rose, Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Michael Jackson and many others.

Lost + Found, which hits shelves Dec. 1, is currently available for pre-order, and retails for $69.99.