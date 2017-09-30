Miley Cyrus Reunites With Best Friend Lesley, Performs With Dad Billy Ray at Nashville Album Party

Miley Cyrus is embracing her Nashville roots!

The 24-year-old singer celebrated her new album, Younger Now, at Tootsies Orchid Lounge on Friday night.

It was just as big of a night for Cyrus, who rocked embellished leather pants and "Younger Now" jacket, as it was for her fans, as the former Disney star reunited with her childhood best friend, Lesley Patterson.

"My best friend Lesley said 'Oh she's just being Miley' !!!! ❤️💚💜💙💛," Cyrus captioned a pic of their reunion, referencing her 2007 song, "See You Again." "Sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle !"