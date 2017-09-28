Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Less Impressed' With 'Wrecking Ball' Now: 'I'm in a Deeper Songwriting Place'
Miley Cyrus feels Younger Now, and a little bit more skilled, too.
The 24-year-old singer opened up in a new interview about the impact 2013's "Wrecking Ball" -- the most literal "smash" hit of all time, and her biggest song to date -- had on her career, admitting that she feels less connection to it now.
MORE: Miley Cyrus Really Regrets Her 'Wrecking Ball' Video: 'I'll Always be Known for Licking a Sledgehammer'
“Lyrically, I’m less impressed with that song right now," Miley tells NME. "I feel like it doesn’t reflect who I am now, but that’s fine because it’s not supposed to."
"I’m sure I’ll say the same thing about this record at some point," she added, noting that her disconnect from the song is more likely due to her progression as an artist than a lack of respect for what she did before.
MORE: Miley Cyrus' Transformation Timeline: From Disney Star to Infamous Twerker to Fresh-Faced 'Malibu'
“I should be grateful every f**ing day for that song, and I am,” she explained. “I think people look at things that they’ve done and there is this sense of shame, or ‘I wish I wouldn’t have done that' -- not because I’m naked, by the way. It’s because I feel like I’m in a deeper songwriting place.”
Well, as Miley says herself in "Younger Now," "change is a thing you can count on."
MORE: Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears Talking Hurricane Harvey, Donates $500,000
But even though she's not regretful of "Wrecking Ball," Miley did hint this past May that she can't quite say the same about the single's elaborate, nude-swinging video...
""It's kinda crazy that I'll always be known for licking a sledge hammer," she laughed on Long Island's Cooper Lawrence morning show.
MORE: Liam Hemsworth Shares a Sweet PDA Pic With Miley Cyrus: See the Artsy Shot!
C'mon, Miley! It's iconic!
Watch the video below to dive deeper into the singer's new sound.