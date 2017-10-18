Miley Cyrus Sends Sweet Message to Las Vegas Shooting Survivor: 'I Am Thinking About You All the Time'
Miley Cyrus sent “good, healing, peaceful vibes” to one of her fans, Las Vegas shooting survivor Katrina Hannah, in a surprise video message on Tuesday.
The thoughtful message was recorded for Hannah and shared by ABC7 when she returned home to California for the first time since the tragic shooting on Oct. 1.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler Open 'The Tonight Show' With Musical Tribute to Las Vegas Victims
Hannah was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival for a friend’s bachelorette party when the deadly attack occurred. She was shot twice, but survived thanks to the quick thinking of a friend who applied a tourniquet and a stranger who rushed her to hospital.
“I have heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me through so many friends, some contestants on The Voice, and they said you were a huge fan,” Cyrus says in the video.
“I just want to let you know that I am thinking about you all the time,” the "Malibu" singer continued. “Sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and your friends. I hope you feel better soon and I just want you to know that you’ll be in my mind and on my heart.”
The video, which was also shared to Twitter by ABC7 reporter Elex Michaelson, shows Hannah tearing up as Cyrus speaks.
“.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message,” Michaelson wrote on Twitter. “Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA.”
RELATED: Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas Stage for the First Time Since Tragic Shooting -- Watch
This isn’t the first time the 24-year-old singer has sent her love out to the victims and survivors of the mass shooting, which saw 59 people killed and more than 500 injured. Earlier this month, she opened the The Tonight Show with a moving duet of Dido’s “No Freedom” with Adam Sandler, in remembrance of the tragedy.
RELATED: Jason Aldean Takes the Stage for First Concert Since Las Vegas Shooting
Other celebrities have spoken out in the wake of the attack, calling for better gun control laws. See what they have to say in the video below.