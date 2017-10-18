Miley Cyrus Sends Sweet Message to Las Vegas Shooting Survivor: 'I Am Thinking About You All the Time'

Hannah was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival for a friend’s bachelorette party when the deadly attack occurred. She was shot twice, but survived thanks to the quick thinking of a friend who applied a tourniquet and a stranger who rushed her to hospital.

“I have heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me through so many friends, some contestants on The Voice, and they said you were a huge fan,” Cyrus says in the video.

“I just want to let you know that I am thinking about you all the time,” the "Malibu" singer continued. “Sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and your friends. I hope you feel better soon and I just want you to know that you’ll be in my mind and on my heart.”

The video, which was also shared to Twitter by ABC7 reporter Elex Michaelson, shows Hannah tearing up as Cyrus speaks.

“.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message,” Michaelson wrote on Twitter. “Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA.”