Miley Cyrus Shines in Duet With Dad Billy Ray on Beautiful Tom Petty ‘Wildflowers’ Cover
Miley Cyrus has certainly made her mark during her week-long residency on The Tonight Show. She’s performed tributes to the victims of Las Vegas, channeled her godmother Dolly Parton, and even given Hillary Clinton a big hug.
On Thursday, the “Malibu” songstress didn’t disappoint, teaming up with her dad, Billy Ray, for a powerful duet, covering the late Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers.”
Clad in a demure strapless pink dress, Miley belted out the tune as her dad played the guitar and sang along by her side.
Petty passed away on Monday at the age of 66, and many artists including Coldplay and Sheryl Crowe have since performed tribute covers the legendary musician.
MORE: Miley Cyrus Cries and Hugs Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show’
Earlier in the week, Miley teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon to recreate Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.”
For more from Cyrus, watch the clip below!