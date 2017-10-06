Miley Cyrus Shines in Duet With Dad Billy Ray on Beautiful Tom Petty ‘Wildflowers’ Cover

Miley Cyrus has certainly made her mark during her week-long residency on The Tonight Show. She’s performed tributes to the victims of Las Vegas, channeled her godmother Dolly Parton, and even given Hillary Clinton a big hug.

On Thursday, the “Malibu” songstress didn’t disappoint, teaming up with her dad, Billy Ray, for a powerful duet, covering the late Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers.”