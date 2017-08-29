Miley Cyrus Sings Dad Billy Ray's 'Achy Breaky Heart' With the Whole Family on 'Carpool Karaoke'

The Cyrus family hits the road for a good old fashioned singalong on Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish, join their five children, Miley, Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah, on the Apple Music show for an epic performance. With Braison in the driver's seat, Miley riding shotgun and the rest of the Cyrus brood in the back, the family throws on their mullet wigs and sings along to Billy Ray's 1992 hit tune, "Achy Breaky Heart."