Miley Cyrus Sings Dad Billy Ray's 'Achy Breaky Heart' With the Whole Family on 'Carpool Karaoke'
The Cyrus family hits the road for a good old fashioned singalong on Carpool Karaoke: The Series.
Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish, join their five children, Miley, Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah, on the Apple Music show for an epic performance. With Braison in the driver's seat, Miley riding shotgun and the rest of the Cyrus brood in the back, the family throws on their mullet wigs and sings along to Billy Ray's 1992 hit tune, "Achy Breaky Heart."
This clearly isn't the first time that the famous family has sang a tune together, and they all know the words to the track that put the 56-year-old country star on the map.
After their group performance, Billy Ray declares, "Guys, I think we can officially say the Cyrus family reunion is over."
"That was one of the best days ever," Miley adds.
ET spoke with Noah at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards and she was excited to learn that Carpool Karaoke executive producer James Corden referred to their episode as one of his favorites this season.
"James Corden is my favorite person, like, on the planet," the 17-year-old singer declared of the Late Late Show host. "So, for him to say that, I'm low-key freaking out."
Watch the Cyrus family on Carpool Karaoke: The Series when it premieres on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Apple Music.
"'Achy Breaky' was always about uniting people, a bridge to bring people together," he said. "People know the words to and they like to dance to it. That's the ultimate show of joy for a human -- to dance and sing."