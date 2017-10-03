Miley Cyrus Sings Pop Cover of Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow,' And It's Kind of Amazing
Miley Cyrus has joined the legions of stars who love Cardi B! The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer visited The Tonight Show on Monday where she played the “Musical Genre Challenge” with host Jimmy Fallon.
Though her bluegrass rendition of “Ignition (Remix)” was great, it was nothing compared to her pop version of the rapper’s hit “Bodak Yellow.”
Cyrus proved she knows all the lyrics of the chart-topping breakout success, giving the badass anthem some pop flare.
It wasn’t the only time the singer lent her vocal talents to the show in the emotional evening. Cyrus and Adam Sandler opened the show with a cover of Dido’s “No Freedom” in a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
“I love that there is no love without freedom,” Cyrus later told Fallon of the song. “And I think about that when these tragic events happen. What is music if we can’t go see our favorite artists perform because we’re scared of violence or we’re scared of losing someone we love to go see a concert or go see a film?”
She then closed out the evening with her hit “The Climb” in an emotional performance.
