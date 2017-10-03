Miley Cyrus Sings Pop Cover of Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow,' And It's Kind of Amazing

Miley Cyrus has joined the legions of stars who love Cardi B! The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer visited The Tonight Show on Monday where she played the “Musical Genre Challenge” with host Jimmy Fallon.

Though her bluegrass rendition of “Ignition (Remix)” was great, it was nothing compared to her pop version of the rapper’s hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Cyrus proved she knows all the lyrics of the chart-topping breakout success, giving the badass anthem some pop flare.