Miley Cyrus Uses Her Giant Tongue to Lick Stamps in Funny ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Teaser Clip
It’s a party in James Corden’s car! Miley Cyrus’ week-long residency on The Tonight Show might be over, but that’s not stopping the 24-year-old artist from visiting The Late Late Show.
In a teaser clip for Tuesday night’s show, Cyrus goofs off with Corden in a new Carpool Karaoke segment.
“Your tongue makes less of an appearance today than it used to,” the British host quipped in the clip.
When Cyrus stuck out her tongue, he added, “That is a long tongue, keep it there.”
He then uses it on several stamps as Cyrus obediently leaves her mouth open.
The pair then belt out a riff-heavy rendition of Cyrus’ 2009 hit “Party in the USA.”
Cyrus has already participated in the Apple Music Carpool Karaoke spin-off back in August, bringing her entire famous family along for the ride.
The full Carpool Karaoke segment airs Tuesday night on The Late Late Show.
