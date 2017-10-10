Miley Cyrus Uses Her Giant Tongue to Lick Stamps in Funny ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Teaser Clip

It’s a party in James Corden’s car! Miley Cyrus’ week-long residency on The Tonight Show might be over, but that’s not stopping the 24-year-old artist from visiting The Late Late Show.

In a teaser clip for Tuesday night’s show, Cyrus goofs off with Corden in a new Carpool Karaoke segment.

“Your tongue makes less of an appearance today than it used to,” the British host quipped in the clip.

When Cyrus stuck out her tongue, he added, “That is a long tongue, keep it there.”