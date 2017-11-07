Milla Jovovich Shares Sweet Birthday Wishes For Her Lookalike Daughter Ever

Happy birthday, Ever!

Milla Jovovich took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her lookalike daughter a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

"Even at her birthday party, Ever first thought to help her little sissy sing karaoke and managed to single handedly avert a meltdown," the 41-year-old actress captioned a slideshow from the birthday bash. "I’ve been graced with such a sweet, sensitive little girl and I thank the good Lord everyday for giving me such a beautiful gift as she is."

"Happy Birthday Evs! Mama loves you more than anything! And a big thank you to @marcrg4u for another UNBELIEVABLE cake! This 'Magical Cooking Party' one is kind of beyond though! Every year you outdo yourself and we’re so grateful for your talent and love! 😘 📸 by @chrissbrenner #evergabo #birthdaygirl #doubledigits #mamalovesyousomuch #ladiary❤️❤️❤️," she concluded.