Milla Jovovich Shares Sweet Birthday Wishes For Her Lookalike Daughter Ever
Happy birthday, Ever!
Milla Jovovich took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her lookalike daughter a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.
"Even at her birthday party, Ever first thought to help her little sissy sing karaoke and managed to single handedly avert a meltdown," the 41-year-old actress captioned a slideshow from the birthday bash. "I’ve been graced with such a sweet, sensitive little girl and I thank the good Lord everyday for giving me such a beautiful gift as she is."
"Happy Birthday Evs! Mama loves you more than anything! And a big thank you to @marcrg4u for another UNBELIEVABLE cake! This 'Magical Cooking Party' one is kind of beyond though! Every year you outdo yourself and we’re so grateful for your talent and love! 😘 📸 by @chrissbrenner #evergabo #birthdaygirl #doubledigits #mamalovesyousomuch #ladiary❤️❤️❤️," she concluded.
Ever made her acting debut alongside her mom in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter this year, but wasn't just handed the part. While chatting with ET in January, Jovovich revealed that Ever had to audition, because she and her writer-director husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, wanted to make sure that she "worked for it."
"I was nervous. I said, 'I don't want to torture our daughter, I don't want to burn her out. The last thing we want to do is like, nip this in the bud,'" the actress confessed, sharing that despite her hesitations, Ever was a natural on set.
"Not only did she bring all this talent to the table, but she was very professional and very well-behaved on set and was very serious about what she was doing," Jovovich said. "I didn't have to play the mom card or anything, she got it. It was unbelievable."
