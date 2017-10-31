Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in 2 Fashionable Outfits in New York City -- See the Pics!
There's a new fashionista in town!
Millie Bobby Brown pulled out all the stops in not one, but two, stylish ensembles for a press day in New York City on Oct. 31.
The Stranger Things star was pretty in pink in a Rodarte satin-and-sequin jacket with a velvet crop top, pale pink flowy printed trousers and bejeweled heels. Her hair was tousled in loose curls and pinned back to one side.
WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Debuts New Long Brown 'Do, Laughs at Funny 'Stranger Things' Hair Storyline (Exclusive)
For her second show-stopping look, Brown donned an $1,800 black Gucci dress with statement red, white and blue ruffles down the chest and on the sleeves. She paired the classic look with a black coat with gold buttons and statement blue-and-red chunky heels with a white bow and pearls.
RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Poses Upside Down for Couture Fashion Shoot -- See the Chic Looks!
The day before, the rising star wore another adorable outfit while working with UNICEF in preparation for World Children's Day on Nov. 20.
"I'm here at @unicef getting ready for #worldchildrensday on November 20th! more to come ♥️," Brown wrote on Instagram.
RELATED: Winona Ryder Talks 'Stranger Things' Binge-Watching, 30th Anniversary of 'Beetlejuice' (Exclusive)
The 13-year-old actress has recently been turning heads with her standout fashion choices.
ET caught up with the British starlet at the Stanger Things 2 premiere last week, where she chatted about her new hairdo and fierce black leather shirt dress.
Hear what she had to say in the video below.