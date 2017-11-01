Millie Bobby Brown Raps a ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 Recap, Talks Kissing Her Co-Star: Watch!

Brown later opened up about the fan reaction to the show, specifically people dressing as Eleven for Halloween.

“I can’t really think about it too much, because if I think about it, it freaks me out,” she said. “Grown men are dressing up like me. But I think it’s cool. I’m grateful for it.”

She also gave host Jimmy Fallon a bit of a spoiler, saying that Mike and Eleven kiss again in the second season. Turns out, the moment wasn’t exactly romantic when Brown was filming with her co-star Finn Wolfhard.