Millie Bobby Brown Raps a ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 Recap, Talks Kissing Her Co-Star: Watch!
Millie Bobby Brown’s got more skills than Eleven! The 13-year-old Stranger Things actress visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday to promote the Netflix show’s second season.
She decided to recap the beloved series' first season in an epic rap.
“Let’s go back to Indiana circa 1983, just four boys in the basement, chillin’ playing D&D,” she began, effortlessly rapping in her jumpsuit. “There was Lucas, there was Willy Will, and Dustin, there was Mike. But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike. Yes, that’s when they met me, Eleven. I had no hair on my head. I had been so close to dead.”
She continued, finally referencing her character’s signature traits, rapping, “All I need is my Eggo waffles, I’m in love with those. What I’m left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose.”
Brown later opened up about the fan reaction to the show, specifically people dressing as Eleven for Halloween.
“I can’t really think about it too much, because if I think about it, it freaks me out,” she said. “Grown men are dressing up like me. But I think it’s cool. I’m grateful for it.”
She also gave host Jimmy Fallon a bit of a spoiler, saying that Mike and Eleven kiss again in the second season. Turns out, the moment wasn’t exactly romantic when Brown was filming with her co-star Finn Wolfhard.
“He was like, ‘I’m coming in,’” she said, miming Wolfhard’s tight-lipped advance. “And he was like a ventriloquist. It was the craziest thing.”
She noted that whenever she hears the ‘80s song that was playing during the moment she gets “goosebumps.” But when the audience “aww’d” over that statement she replied, “No! In disgust.”
Brown also gushed over her favorite TV family – the Kardashians.
“I love them, like, I really do. My mom, she’s always like, ‘I can’t watch it,’ but then she sits there and she’s like…,” Brown said, miming her mom watching the show with her. “I’m obsessed with them. I follow them on social media. I think they’re really great, they’re so entertaining.”
For more Stranger Things fun, watch the clip below!