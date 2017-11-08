‘Million Dollar Listing LA’: James Harris Accuses Madison Hildebrand of Being a Pathological Liar (Exclusive)
James Harris is coming for Madison Hildebrand.
The two realtors come face to face on the next episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and ET has your exclusive first look. James seemingly called the meeting to confront Madison about “stealing” a listing they previously worked on together, but eventually lost after they were unable to sell the home. Madison swooped in after the split to get the listing back, just for himself -- and James is convinced he lied to make that happen.
“I just want you to admit, for once, that you might be a pathological liar,” James says. “I just want you to admit it for once, and I’ll have a smile on my face!”
“You lied to get the listing,” he adds after a back and forth over who gets to talk when.
“I did not lie!” Madison counters. “Did you ever talk to [the client] Jerry since the listing expired?”
“Jerry simply told me that the reason that you got the listing back, and again I’ll pull up the text message right here: ‘I was told there was a buyer,’” James says. “‘Are you escrow?’ ‘No. Not yet.’”
“No, I did not have a written offer in hand,” Madison admits.
“So, you didn’t have a offer in when you got the listing back, though Jerry said you told him you had an offer…” James adds before Madison cuts him off.
“A buyer, not an offer,” he corrects.
“There’s a difference between a buyer and an offer,” Madison explains in a confessional. “And when I told Jerry that I had a buyer, that means that somebody was interested in the property. That’s not a written offer.”
