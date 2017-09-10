'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Is Married: Inside the Gorgeous Ceremony!
Josh Flagg is a married man!
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star exchanged I do's with his fiancé, Bobby Boyd, at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, ET has learned.
Several of Flagg’s fellow Bravo friends attended the ceremony, including his Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles co-stars James Harris and David Parnes, Real Housewives of New York City's Sonja Morgan and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eden Sassoon. Sassoon shared footage of Flagg and Boyd walking down the aisle after the ceremony, the two dancing to Mariah Carey's "Help Me Make It" as confetti rained down all around them.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Million Dollar Listing L.A.' Star Josh Flagg Dishes on Wedding Details and Star-Studded Guest List
At the reception, they danced to Etta James' "At Last" for their first dance as husbands.
Later, they amazingly broke it down on the dance floor.
The reality realtor popped the question to Boyd in Paris, France, last July, with an epic flash mob routine at the Four Seasons Hotel George V. The adorable moment aired on an episode of MDLLA earlier this year.
Last month, Flagg talked to ET about his upcoming nuptials.
“I am very excited. You’re only supposed get married once, so you better appreciate it while you’re doing it,” Flagg said. “Bobby wanted a small wedding. I wanted a big one. We had to both make compromises. Wedding planning is not an easy task, but when it’s over and the day comes, I plan on it being the best day of my life."
Looks like his wish came true!
'Million Dollar Listing: New York' Star Fredrik Eklund Expecting Twins With Husband Derek Kaplan
Watch the video below to see when Flagg got candid with us in 2015, revealing who he would shag, marry and kill from both the Los Angeles and New York Million Dollar Listing casts.
-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion