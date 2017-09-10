'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Is Married: Inside the Gorgeous Ceremony!

The reality realtor popped the question to Boyd in Paris, France, last July, with an epic flash mob routine at the Four Seasons Hotel George V. The adorable moment aired on an episode of MDLLA earlier this year.

Last month, Flagg talked to ET about his upcoming nuptials.

“I am very excited. You’re only supposed get married once, so you better appreciate it while you’re doing it,” Flagg said. “Bobby wanted a small wedding. I wanted a big one. We had to both make compromises. Wedding planning is not an easy task, but when it’s over and the day comes, I plan on it being the best day of my life."

Looks like his wish came true!