Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Learned From Dating Hayden Panettiere

Ventimiglia also talks about his NBC hit, This Is Us, in which he plays a father of three. The actor is coy about whether or not he wants to have kids in real life.

“At some point," he muses. "I’m sure I’ll be a father when I’m meant to be a father. If I never have kids, then I was never meant to have kids as well. I think there’s a societal norm where you get married, you have a family, you raise a family, you pass on yourself to that family. Then you pass on. In entertainment, sometimes being a known person, you get to pass that on to a larger group of people than just your kin, than just your immediate family. You’re able to, hopefully, give something good out to a larger group of people.”

Clearly, This Is Us is resonating with plenty of fans. The show is a critical and commercial hit, and Ventimiglia earned his first Emmy nomination this year in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

“People need shows that are similar to their life, where heart and family is front and center," Ventimiglia says of the series' popularity. "Hopefully, it’s forcing them to look at their lives, how to make a positive change, to connect with a family member or connect with a loved one, see another side, communicate. People have told me the show is therapy -- they have a good cry, but also they feel like they have a better approach to their own life by watching the show.”