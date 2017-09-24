Mindy Kaling Admits She's 'Anxious' About Her Pregnancy: 'I'd Like to Be the Fun Mom'
Mindy Kaling already knows what kind of mom she wants to be.
The Mindy Project star, who recently wrapped production on the final season of her acclaimed Hulu comedy, sat down for an interview with the Today show that aired on Sunday, where she opened up about one of the things she's looking forward to the most about motherhood.
“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent. So, one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child," Kaling joked.
When asked if she thinks she's going to be a fun mom, the actress said she's "really happy that that's what I project," but she's not yet sure.
"Right now, I just feel so anxious," Kaling reflected. "But, I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice."
Kaling, 36, also opened up about her close relationship with her mother, Swati Roysircar, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, and how she hopes to mirror that connection with her own daughter.
"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us," Kaling said, referring to her and her brother, Vijay. "[She] just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did."
Kaling said that, when she chose to pursue acting and comedy, it was a career that her mom wasn't "familiar with," yet she supported her to the fullest.
"If I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy," she shared.
