Mindy Kaling Admits She's 'Anxious' About Her Pregnancy: 'I'd Like to Be the Fun Mom'

Mindy Kaling already knows what kind of mom she wants to be.

The Mindy Project star, who recently wrapped production on the final season of her acclaimed Hulu comedy, sat down for an interview with the Today show that aired on Sunday, where she opened up about one of the things she's looking forward to the most about motherhood.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent. So, one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child," Kaling joked.

When asked if she thinks she's going to be a fun mom, the actress said she's "really happy that that's what I project," but she's not yet sure.