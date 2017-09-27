Mindy Kaling Bundles Her Bump in Baby Blue in Adorable New Photo
Looking good, mama!
Mindy Kaling shared a new photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, wearing a baby blue wrap dress and gently cradling her growing baby bump.
She wrote in the caption, "See?! I am sweet and nice!"
It is a gorgeous photo of the mom-to-be, but could it be a Beyoncè style clue to the baby's gender? Right now, only Kaling knows for sure.
The actress and producer recently opened up about what kind of mom she hopes to be. "Right now, I just feel so anxious," Kaling said on the Today show. "But I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice."
She's also looking to her late mother for parenting inspiration.
“My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. If I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy," she added.
The 38-year-old star is still hard at work on the final season of her show, The Mindy Project, and has been sharing some behind-the-scenes pics of the final episodes, including the return of on-screen baby daddy Chris Messina.
And this cute one, from the wrap party, with a look of faux concern at the series finale cake.
The final ten episodes of The Mindy Project air Tuesdays on Hulu. For more on Kaling's pregnancy news, watch the video below!