Mindy Kaling Confirms Her Baby’s Gender, Talks About How She’s Come Full Circle With ‘The Mindy Project’
Mindy Kaling is ready to be a mom! The 38-year-old actress appeared on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opened up about her first pregnancy and the end of her show The Mindy Project.
“I’m very, very pregnant,” she teased, adding of her pregnancy, “I’ve had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I’m in my current situation. Like, sitting, I’m obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, ‘Awww, can’t wait to sit in that chair!’”
Noting that she wanted to know her baby’s gender “way early,” Kaling confirmed the reports that she’s having a baby girl. She also opened up about her co-star Oprah Winfrey spilling the beans on her pregnancy.
“At first I was like, OK if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey’s the person,” she said. “You can’t complain that much about it, and you can’t be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it!’ because she’s almost like a religious figure. I thought, ‘OK, if there’s one person I have to tell my daughter who revealed her existence to the world, Oprah’s pretty good.’”
The writer and actress also talking about her meaningful end to The Mindy Project, after six seasons.
“When I started the show, I literally found out that the show got green lit the same day that my mother passed away,” Kaling revealed. “My mother, who was an OBGYN -- I play an OBGYN on the show -- it was within the hour that I found out, so it was such a strange thing. So now the show is ending when I found out that I was pregnant with my own daughter.”
She added, “It felt like the show helped me and trained me to kind of grow up and become a mom. It is really meaningful to me.”
