Mindy Kaling Gushes Over Her Baby's Best Skill at First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth (Exclusive)

Mindy Kaling made her red carpet debut as a new mom!

The 38-year-old actress-writer looked stunning in a purple Greta Constantine dress when she showed up to El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Monday for the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, which stars Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.

At the event, ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Kaling, who offered an update on her newborn daughter, Katherine. "Baby's fine. She sat this one out," she said.

While she didn't bring along her bundle of joy, Kaling did have her former Office co-star and best friend, B.J. Novak, by her side inside the event.

Getty Images

When asked what is the best thing her daughter does, Kaling mused, "The best thing my baby has been doing lately is sleeping. She doesn't love doing that, she loves not sleeping, but when she does, it's very fun."

Kaling has a packed schedule between motherhood and her job, but when she does see her baby, it's all worth it. "I'm busy right now but when I see her and get her to smile first thing in the morning, oh my god. It's the best feeling," she gushed.

The Mindy Project star also shared the best piece of advice she ever received from Winfrey that she'll surely pass along to her daughter.

Getty Images

"The best thing Oprah said to me was something she discovered from doing her show for years, and that [was that] people just want to be seen," she noted. "They want to be seen and I feel like that's really informed my writing and me as a producer and the way that I cast things."

Kaling continued, "[I want to] make sure that everything is just incredibly inclusive."

Catch Kaling, Winfrey and Witherspoon on the big screen when A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon Got Their Very Own Fabulous 'Wrinkle In Time' Barbies

Mindy Kaling Makes First Post-Baby Appearance at Disneyland With Her 'Wrinkle in Time' Co-Stars

Mindy Kaling Didn’t List Her Baby's Father's Name on Birth Certificate

Related Gallery