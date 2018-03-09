Mindy Kaling Is 'Full Crying' After B.J. Novak Shares Sweet Message

B.J. Novak is the best friend and sweetest ex!

The Office alum shared a heartwarming note about his former flame and BFF, Mindy Kaling, on Friday after he noticed a Wrinkle in Time poster with her lovely face outside of the building where she used to live.

"When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today," he wrote alongside the pic of the poster at a Los Angeles bus stop. "Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime."

Kaling retweeted the heartfelt message and added, "Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again."

Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again https://t.co/aaikJtxSYC — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 10, 2018

The former couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together earlier this week. They both took to social media to share pics from their time together.

Novak was also Kaling's date for the Wrinkle in Time premiere last month. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush about the twosome on Twitter and speculating that they were back together.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:13pm PST

Meanwhile, Kaling gave birth to a baby girl in December. While she has chosen not to reveal the father, she recently opened up to ET at the Wrinkle in Time premiere about what motherhood has been like.

"When I see her and get her to smile first thing in the morning, oh my god. It's the best feeling," she gushed.

Hear more of what she had to say in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mindy Kaling Says Stephen Colbert's Baby Gift 'Straight-Up Sucks' Compared to What Oprah Gave Her

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party Together -- and 'The Office' Fans Freaked Out!

Oprah Gave Mindy Kaling's Newborn Daughter 'the Most Amazing' Gift

Related Gallery