Mindy Kaling Makes First Post-Baby Appearance at Disneyland With Her 'Wrinkle in Time' Co-Stars

Motherhood looks good on Mindy Kaling!

The new mom made her first public appearance on Thursday when she joined her A Wrinkle in Time co-stars -- Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid -- at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Kaling, 38, looked slim and stunning in a polka dot dress and strappy heels that went well with her mouse ears. The Mindy Project star clearly had a great time with her co-stars at the happiest place on Earth as she posted several pics on Instagram.

"Mindy Mouse," she captioned one of the images.

Kaling gave birth to daughter Katherine in December and in the birth certificate obtained by ET, she did not list her baby's father's name.

The birth certificate does list Katherine's birthday as Dec. 15, and in a sweet tribute to Kaling's late mother, Swati Roysircar, she decided to give her daughter the middle name Swati.

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9.

