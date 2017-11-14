Mindy Kaling Pens Sweet Message Ahead of 'Mindy Project' Finale: 'It Completely Changed My Life'

Mindy Kaling has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Ahead of the Tuesday premiere of The Mindy Project's series finale on Hulu, the leading lady penned a heartfelt message to her fans.

"Six years ago I created a show called #TheMindyProject and got to play the lead -- not the sassy friend or nagging wife," Kaling tweeted. "It completely changed my life -- 117 episodes later, it’s ending, on my own terms."