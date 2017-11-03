Mindy Kaling Shares Sweet Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump
Mindy Kaling is glowing!
The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of her growing baby bump.
“How I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. 'Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!' #themindyproject#laterbaby,” she captioned the photo.
Kaling is pregnant with her first child and has been sharing cute pics chronicling her pregnancy on social media.
The actress and producer recently opened up about what kind of mom she hopes to be. "Right now, I just feel so anxious," Kaling said on the Today show. "But I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice."
